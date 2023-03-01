Nancey Ellen VanLoh
Nancey Ellen VanLoh, age 80, of Roswell, GA and long term resident of Temple, TX passed away Saturday February 18, 2023.
Nancey was born in Riviera, Texas to her late parents Laura Nettie Harrison and William Truett North. She received her Bachelor’s in Education from Texas Tech University and became a Spanish teacher and she owned Peppermint Patties children’s clothing store. Nancey enjoyed her cats and dogs and was always willing to adopt a homeless pet. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Service Sorority.
She is survived by her sons, Wil and Daniel VanLoh of Houston, TX; daughters, Laura VanLoh of Carlsbad, CA and Gabrielle Fraunfelder of Roswell, GA; brother, Byron North of Arlington, TX; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A small graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA at 3 PM on Wednesday March 1, 2023. A Celebration of Life dinner will follow service.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org.
Paid Obituary