Clyde Jones
Clyde Jones, 93, of Belton passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at a Belton Care Facility.
Services for Mr. Jones will be private due to the current Covid-19 situation.
Clyde was born on February 9, 1927 in Cantril, Iowa to Glenn and Gladys (Howe) Jones. He soon moved to Indianola, Iowa where he graduated from Indianola High School. Mr. Jones enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Pacific on the USS Stevens DD-479 during World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1946, Clyde moved to Belton where he began building the family business in Texas, Continental Belton Company of Belton. After several years in business at Continental, Mr. Jones branched out on his own and started yet another company, Mohawk Equipment Company in Temple. Clyde owned and operated Mohawk from 1958 to 1985, and in 1988 along with his two sons and grandson founded Belltec Industries, Inc. in Belton. Along the way with Clyde met his beloved wife Elizabeth “Libby” (McGuyer) Jones. They married on November 28, 1947 in Dallas and returned to her hometown of Belton and shared 72 years of marriage together before she passed away in 2019.
Clyde was always very involved in his community. He was an active member with the VFW here locally, serving as Commander of the Belton VFW in 1950 and was instrumental in the acquisition and construction of the current VFW post on IH 35 in Belton. Over the years, Mr. Jones was honored by several organizations including being recognized as a Guardian Member of the Belton Boy Scouts of America, President of the Bell County Jr. Youth Fair and Livestock Show in 1976-1977, and by serving as President of the of F.E.M.A (Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association). Mr. and Mrs. Jones were longtime members of the First Baptist Church in Belton where they supported J.A.I.L. Ministries and Christian Farm/Treehouse Ministries among other Christian based ministries. Clyde was a longtime supporter of Christian based education and contributed in many ways to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, serving on the Board of Trustees from 1977-1986. Mr. Jones was also a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Jones also served on the Belton City Council for nine years and was elected as the mayor of Belton in 1982, 1983, and 1984. He served on the Bell County Tax Appraisal Board from 1988-1995 and later served as the Liaison Tax Officer for the Appraisal Board. Throughout his life, Clyde personified the values that gave meaning to his life: faith, family, loyalty, integrity, honesty, and character.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, wife Libby in 2019, brother Cliff Jones, and sister Dorothy Aldridge. He is survived by sons Donnie Jones and his wife Mary of Belton, and David and his wife Katherine of Belton; brother Dick Jones and his wife Jeanne of Cleveland, TN.; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, to the Belton Senior Activity Center, or to a charity of your choice.
