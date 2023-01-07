BELTON — No services are planned for Richard Arthur LeBlanc, 82, of Harker Heights.
Mr. LeBlanc died Thursday, Jan. 5.
He was born July 23, 1940, to Arthur and Mary LeBlanc in Lancaster, Pa. He served in the Air Force for several years. He married Kathryn Schantz in 1964.
Survivors include his wife of Harker Heights; a son, Marc LeBlanc of Cary, N.C.; htwo daughters, Suzanne LeBlanc of Killeen, and Michele LeBlanc of Harker Heights; a sister, Joan Thorpe of Ventura, Calif.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.