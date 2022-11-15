Private family services will be held for Rosemary Jimenez, 65, of Temple.
Ms. Jimenez died Friday, Nov. 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 2, 1957, in Rosebud to Ben and Virginia Duarte Cobos. She worked for World Class Management in Temple for more than 24 years. She attended church at Bethel Assembly of God in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Josiah Valley of Austin and Matthew Valley of Temple; a daughter, Roseangela Valley of Killeen; her mother of Temple; a sister, Maryhelen Carr of Temple; a brother, Fernando Cobos of Temple; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.