Virginia Partida
Virginia Partida, age 55 of Temple, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Virginia was born on March 10, 1965 to Herminio Alvarez Sr. and Mary Alvarez in San Marcos, Texas. She lived in Lockhart in her early years and then lived the remainder of her years in Temple. Virginia was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. She was known for her caring and loving personality to each person she met. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her dearly.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her husband, Juan Partida Sr.; daughter, Kathy Ferrer; son, Juan Partida, Jr.; son, Louis Partida; son, Pablo Partida; and son, Jose Partida; brother, Herminio Alvarez Jr; brother, Eddie Alvarez; sister, RoseMary Duran; sister, Linda Mendoza; brother, Albert Alvarez; sister, Jeannette Brumet; and three grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 2 – 4 pm with a rosary recited at 3 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
