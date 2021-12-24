Services for Teresa Lea Harrison, 58, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Harrison died Wednesday, Dec. 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 24, 1963, in San Antonio to Mary Frances Barron. She attended Scott Elementary School in Temple, Troy Middle School and Troy High School. She worked for Baylor Scott & White in several positions, including medical transcriptionist and patient financial representative.
Survivors include a son, Tanner Green of Austin; and a brother, David Wiley of Oklahoma.