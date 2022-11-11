Johnny Robinson, Jr.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 6:15 am
Johnny Robinson, Jr.
Johnny Robinson, Jr., passed away Wed., Nov. 2, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Fri., Nov. 11, at Judah Worship Center in Temple. You may leave a message or memory in our “Tribute Wall” at http://www.slcwaco.com.
Serenity Life Celebrations funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
