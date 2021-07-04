Shirley Bone
Today, July 1, 2021, we lost a great woman, our mother Shirley Bone. Granny, as everyone called her, always told it like it was and never pulled any punches, all old school. She lost a short fight to a very aggressive cancer early Thursday morning.
A graveside service for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Pleasant View Cemetery near Troy with Mike Baggerly officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening from 5:30-7:30 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Shirley was born to Lilburn and Lois Tubbs, the oldest of 6 children. She married Richard Bone, Sr., on June 2, 1962 in Belton Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Bone, Sr.; sister Barbara Kelley; brother-in-law Pat Kelley; sister Kathy Hale; brother Archie Tubbs; and brother-in-law Gary Fair.
Mrs. Bone is survived by her sisters Linda Fair of Waco and Dorothy Ruggles of Seattle; sister-in-law Diane Guthrie Tubbs Souls; brother-in-law Alan Hale of Belton; her son Richard Bone, Jr. and wife Lana Gomez Bone; grandson Adam Bone of Talty; and her daughter Teresa Bone Harrison and husband Cliff Harrison of Temple. Also surviving is her grandson Chris Harrison of Dallas; her granddaughter Ashley Bone Wallace and husband Brock Wallace; great-granddaughter Haidyn Wallace; and very soon to be great grandson Wyatt Wallace of Abbott as well as several dozen nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews all over Texas. So many great lifelong friends and special people walked with her on her endless journey of life. As we celebrate our mother’s life please join us in saying “Goodbye until we meet again”. We Love you Granny!
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
