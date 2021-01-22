Dorothy Lucille (Dunn) Kirkham
Dorothy Lucille (Dunn) Kirkham of Belton left our earthly presence to walk on streets of gold on Monday, January 18, 2021. She began her life’s journey on November 26, 1921 in Louisette, Virginia to George Thomas and Augusta (Baethge) Dunn. She married James Alvin Kirkham on July 15, 1939 in Harlingen, Texas. Through this union she was blessed with over 100 descendants to include 8 children, 24 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren, and a host of “honorary grandchildren”.
Mrs. Kirkham was a faithful member for over 50 years of Wildwood Baptist Church (formerly known as Twin Cities Baptist). She was a Sunday School teacher for over 25 years. Dorothy closed her eyes on this side of Eternity and opened them in the presence of her Heavenly Father. She would be the first to tell you that it was not because of her goodness, but through the saving grace of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Dorothy put her faith and trust in HIS Death, Burial, and Resurrection.
She was preceded in death by her husband James; four sons, Hollis, Garland, Wayne, and Thomas; five grandchildren, Crystal Kirkham, Justin Kirkham, Tiffany McCarty, Gerri Kirkham, and Lydia Brown.
She is survived by two sons, James Kirkham of Houston, Clifford Kirkham of Belton; two daughters, Kathy Brown and husband Tony of Belton, Karen Yandle of Belton; one sister, Gladys Baldwin of Angleton; three brother, J.C. Dunn, Eddie Dunn, and George Dunn, all of Palacios.
Funeral service will be Saturday, January 23 at 2:00 pm at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Rev. Elton Lawson, Rev. Jared Morris, and Rev. Steve Kirkham officiating. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 pm.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.
Paid Obituary