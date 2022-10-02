Janet Fay
(Mikulas) Odstrcil
Janet Fay (Mikulas) Odstrcil, age 84, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, surrounded by family at her residence. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Scanio Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Scanio Harper Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 5 at 1 pm, with Dr. Mark Labaj officiating. Burial will follow at Seaton Cemetery.
Janet was born on August 30, 1938 to Jerry Mikulas, Sr. and Lillie Clara Hejl Mikulas in Seaton. She attended Rogers High School, participating in FFA, pep squad, Junior play, Junior usher, softball, Senior yell leader, Class Secretary, district shorthand, high school annual staff, KTEM Radio Station Day and Who’s Who. Upon graduation in 1956, she started her first job with Wendland Grain, then moved to Dallas where she worked for an insurance company. In 1958 she started dating Glenn Odstrcil and the two courted long distance, until they eventually married on February 6, 1960 at Seaton Brethren Church and made their first home in Belton, where she worked for Judge Carpenter, president of First National Bank. The couple celebrated 62 years of marriage this year.
Janet worked as a legal secretary for over 35 years with Neiman, Howell, Smith and Lee Law Offices (formerly Bowmer, Courtney, Burleson and Pemberton Law offices) retiring in 1998. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church and transferred to Temple Brethren Church later in life. Her hobbies included water aerobics, playing Bingo at Holland and Academy SPJST lodges, as well as being an avid lover of the outdoors, harvesting several trophy bucks. She also enjoyed sipping Big Red and collecting Hallmark Christmas Ornaments and Ty Beanie Babies, but her biggest passion was supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their many activities and family gatherings.
She is survived by her loving husband Glenn Odstrcil of Temple, son Kenneth Odstrcil and wife, Bridget, of Temple, daughter Kathy Calhoun and husband, Tommy Jr. of Troy. Janet had two granddaughters, Courtney Mačal and husband, Lawson, of Troy and Jennifer Lurati and husband, Angel of Troy and five great-grandchildren Liam and Layton Mačal and Raegan, Micah and Taylor Lurati.
Janet is also survived by her sisters, Sandra Carver and husband, Milton of Sherman, Carol Hunt of Arlington, Trudy Wood and husband, Don of Baytown, and Kim Hamm and husband, Rob of Keller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving brother, Jerry Mikulas, Jr. of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.
