Ricardo Rocha, 74, of Salado, TX, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 3, in Guadalupe Victoria in Durango Mexico, which is his native state, at
8:30 p.m. His service will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX, with Juan Berumen officiating the ceremony. Burial will follow in North Belton Cemetery.
Ricardo Rocha was born on April 21, 1947 to Victorina Villarreal and Carlos Rocha Palacios. J. Ricardo moved to Dallas in 1967 and married Maria Candelaria Berumen. They had three children: Yesenia Flores, Ricardo Jr. Rocha, and Aldo Cesar Rocha. He later moved to Salado, TX in 1982. He liked to dance the night away and was very talkative with his friends. J. Ricardo Rocha worked at American Desk and Texas Hydraulics. He always gave “consejos” to his nephews and nieces. He would think about others before himself. The last eight years, Mr. Rocha was struggling with Alzheimer’s and other medical complications.
Ricardo was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Rocha Palacios; mother, Victorina Villarreal; brother, Jose Rocha; brother Martin Rocha; brother Enrique Rocha; sister Irene Rocha; brother Luis Rocha.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maria Candelaria Rocha; daughter, Yesenia Flores; sons Ricardo Jr. Rocha and Aldo Cesar Rocha; daughter-in-law, Delia Rocha; son-in-law, Enos Cabel Flores; grandchildren, Jade Itali and Ashlen Giada Flores; grandchildren, Aldo Valentin and Gabriella Amaris Rocha; sisters, Griselda Montenegro, Linda Lopez, Gloria Mendoza, Socorro Montoya, Patricia Flores, and Eva Martinez; brother, Antonio Rocha; aunt, Cristina Rocha.
A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.