Roy Thomas Hussey, Jr.
Roy Thomas Hussey, Jr., age 83 of Temple, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his home. Services will be held at a later date.
Roy was born on August 30, 1937 to Fanny Ottilie Lorenz and Roy T. Hussey, Sr. in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Ball High School, served in the National Guard and married Catherine R. Cambiano on July 11, 1964. He began his career in 1960 as a Rate Clerk for the Santa Fe Railroad in Galveston and was transferred by the Railroad to Temple in 1964. He fell in love with the town on the first day he arrived, read the want ads until he found the perfect place for his family and never wanted to be anywhere else. He loved hunting, talking with friends, Bella (his small lap fur baby) and most of all his family. Roy and Catherine were members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, Catherine “Both”; son, Roy Hussey III and wife, Tracy of Temple; son, James Giniewicz and wife, Beth of Dallas; sister-in-law, Josie Jones of Manvel; 3 grandchildren, Zack Hussey and wife, Charlotte, Chelsea Hussey, and Baley Hussey; son-in-law, Joe Drake; 1 great-grandchild, Braylen “US Deputy” Hussey; and many nieces, nephews, and many beloved family and friends.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary