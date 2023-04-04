Services for Michael John Mallon, 78, of Temple will be 5 p.m. until closing time Friday at The Cellar at Pignetti’s in downtown Temple.
Mr. Mallon died Thursday, March 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Buffalo, N.Y., Murray and Mary Bednar Mallon. He grew up and attended school in Lebanon, Pa. He served in the Army 1962-65 and 1967-70, with two tours as a medic in Vietnam. He became a nurse anesthetist, living all over the continental United States, America Samoa and Hawaii. He married Lisa Archambault in 1993 in Hawaii. They lived in Temple for the past 13 years.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Keri Lyn Mallon of Lubbock and Leilani Mallon of Temple; two sons, Casey Mallon of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and Max “Yulian” Mallon of Temple; a sister, Patricia Ondrejicka of Pennsylvania; a brother, John Mallon of Hawaii; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.