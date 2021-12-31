Jeff D. McKinney
Jefferson (Jeff) Dunnam McKinney was born December 30, 1930, in Waco, Texas, and died peacefully at home in Salado, Texas, on December 23, 2021. Jeff spent his early years in Waco with his parents, William H. McKinney and Mayme Dunnam McKinney, and his siblings, Ruth, W.H. Jr., Douglas, Mayme, Robert, Myrtle, Juanita and Dorothy. Later he moved to Holland, Texas where his family owned and operated a dairy for several years. It was while attending high school and earning letters in three sports that he met the love of his life, Joyce Steglich. After high school graduation, duty called him to serve his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed on Midway Island where he worked as an aviation electronics technician. In December of 1952, he was granted a short leave during which he and Joyce Steglich were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bartlett, Texas. Soon after, he was assigned to Naval Air Station Hutchinson in Kansas, and it was there that their first child was born, son Michael.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he moved his young family to Austin, Texas, where he attended the University of Texas and received a BBA degree in Accounting. During this time, he and Joyce added two daughters to the family, Debra and Kathleen. After completion of his education, Jeff took a job in Dallas, Texas, as a computer programmer with Mobil Oil. After several years there, he had an opportunity to move back to central Texas and took a position as an accountant for the Steck Vaughn Paper Company. Later, he worked as the Comptroller at the Texas Insurance Advisory Association and was there until he retired in 1995. He was a faithful Texas Longhorn fan and enjoyed following football, baseball, and basketball. During his time in Austin, he was an active member and deacon at Woodlawn Baptist Church and later at Bannockburn Baptist Church, serving as the church treasurer as well as chairman of the finance committee.
After retirement, Jeff and Joyce relocated to Salado, Texas, where they built their forever home. Jeff became active in the community serving as treasurer for the Salado Lions Club for many years and later for the Thursday Club Alzheimer Respite in Temple, Texas, a mission of First Baptist Church Belton where he was a faithful member and deacon. Jeff took great pride and pleasure in his family, especially his grandchildren, attending numerous school and sporting events in support of them from elementary school through college. In the years that followed, he saw his family grow and multiply with the marriages of his grandchildren and the additions of two great grandchildren.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, William Hester and Mayme McKinney; his siblings, Ruth Smith, W.H. McKinney, Jr., Douglas McKinney, Mayme Lee Parker, Robert McKinney, Myrtle Grace McEver, Juanita Raborn, Dorothy Halloran and his daughters, Debra Lynn McKinney and Kathleen McKinney Vitek. He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Joyce Jean (Steglich) McKinney; his son, Michael McKinney (and wife Susan); grandson Scott McKinney (and wife Erin); granddaughter, Elizabeth McKinney Sauppe (and husband Jakob); great grandaughter, Mattie McKinney; great grandson, Grayson McKinney and son-in-law, Ron Vitek. Jeff’s was a life well-lived as he valued his faith and family above all else. We were blessed to call him husband, Dad and Poppi. He will forever be in our hearts as we all look forward to being together again.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for all the acts of love and kindness shown to them during this difficult time in their life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to The Salvation Army Bell County or to Pioneer Bible Translators (pioneerbible.org).
Visitation will be Sunday, January 2, 1:30 pm, at the First Baptist Church in Belton; church service to follow at 2:30 pm with Andy Davis officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, January 4, 2:00 pm, at Forest Oaks Memorial Cemetery, Austin, TX, with Military Honors. Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Please sign the guest book at: broeckerfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary