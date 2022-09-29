CAMERON — Services for Doris Lamerle Zajicek, 91, of Allen and formerly of Milam County, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
CAMERON — Services for Doris Lamerle Zajicek, 91, of Allen and formerly of Milam County, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery in Buckholts.
Mrs. Zajicek died Wednesday, Sept. 21, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Bartlett to Carl and Arah Ayers Walker. She attended school in Bartlett until she moved to Temple. She graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple Junior College. She married A.W. Zajicek Jr. on Aug. 27, 1950. She was a longtime resident of Buckholts and she worked as a homemaker. She attended Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. She worked with the Lions Club and the Buckholts Betterment Association. She also was an artist and taught oil painting for more than 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, David Zajicek.
Survivors include a son, Scott Zajicek of Lubbock; two daughters, Janisue Connolly of Temple and Jennifer Mascorro of Lucas; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.