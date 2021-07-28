CAMERON — Services for Melisa Ann Muñoz, 43, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Muñoz died Tuesday, July 20, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 8, 1978, in Houston to Joe Gonzales and Barbara Hawkins Vansa.
She was a cosmetologist. She married Santiago “Jimmy” Muñoz.
Survivors include her husband of Buckholts; two sons, Sammuel Muñoz of Buckholts and Kristopher Muñoz of Germany; a daughter Alyssa Muñoz of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sisters, April Alvarado of Skidmore, Misty Gonzales of Rogers and Jamie Gonzales of Rogers; a half-brother, Jonah Gonzales of Beeville; her father of Beeville; her mother of Goldthwaite; and a grandchild