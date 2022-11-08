Services for Earl “Junior” Edwin Stephenson, 90, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Stephenson died Sunday, Nov. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Rosebud to Earl Earnest and Norma Eixman Stephenson. He had been a resident of Troy for the past 52 years. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1949, and graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He worked for Paul Boyd Ford in the 1950s, then International 1964 to 1994, and finally Tractor Supply 1995 to 2017. He married Juanita on June 6, 1970, in Hillsboro. He attended First Lutheran Church in Temple. He was a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a stepson, Ronnie Finnegan.
Survivors include a son, Richard Stephenson of Troy.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.