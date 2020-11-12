Services for Christy Jo Franks-McGuire, 39, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Franks-McGuire died Monday, Nov. 9, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 17, 1981, in Temple. She was a 1999 graduate of Belton High School, where she was a member of the Marching 100. She attended Temple College and Tarleton University-Central Texas. She married Ron McGuire on Dec. 3, 2010. She worked at Jody’s Family Restaurant and Triple T Truck Brokers, and currently was working as a librarian aide at Mays Elementary in Troy ISD.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Haegen Welch of Temple; a stepson, Collin McGuire of Georgetown; a stepdaughter, Kelli McGuire of Round Rock; a sister, Courtney Bradley; her mother, Connie Franks of Belton; her father and stepmother, Doug and Melisa Franks of Belton; and her grandmother, Mary Franks of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a fund for Haegen Welch at First National Bank of Moody, PO Box 128, Moody, TX 76557.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.