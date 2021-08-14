CAMERON — Services for Dorothy Lee Sadler, 72, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Milam County.
Mrs. Sadler died Thursday, Aug. 12, at her residence.
She was born June 4, 1949, in Cameron to Jim Wesley “Jack” and Ruby Lee Condry Pratt. She worked as a retail sales clerk and in home health care for many years.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Kenneth Eugene Sadler in 2005.
Survivors include a son, Daniel Edward Sadler of Tarkington Prairie; a daughter, Diana Shafer of Cameron; five brothers, Jim Wesley Pratt of Elkhart, JD Pratt, Lewis Pratt and Kenneth Pratt, all of Cameron, and James Pratt of Beaver, Okla.; four sisters, Gladys Mathis, Linda Ahrendt and Betty Cannaday, all of Cameron, and Mary Rodgers of Illinois; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.