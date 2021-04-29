Willie James Hudson
A Celebration of Life Service for Willie James Hudson will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Texas and Louisiana Baptist Association Building, Marshall, TX 75672.
Born to the late L.D. and Marie Hudson, his life journey began December 6, 1949. He was called to rest April 23, 2021.
He is survived by his children: Isha Miller, Willie, Jr., Megan Hudson and Alexia McPhail; grandchildren: R.J. Marius, Mariya and Aaron; siblings: Phillip (Theressa) Hudson, Mary S. Chalmers, Annye (Richard) Fisher, Shirley (Robert) Sanders, Clarice Hudson, Herman (Cynthia) Hudson; in-laws: Minnie and Ora Hudson; and Betty Davis. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Bruce, Lodell and John Hudson.
