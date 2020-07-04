Mollie Kelly, nee Haverland, age 81, of O’Fallon, Ill. passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020.
Mollie was born May 10, 1939 in Temple, Texas, graduated from Temple High School, and attended Temple Junior College. She married Herbert “Jack” Kelly on February 4, 1961 at the Roman Catholic Church in Killeen, Texas.
Mollie was a faithful member at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon, where they were active in Yesterday’s Kids. She was also deeply enriched by their involvement in Mother Theresa of Calcutta Church in Winchester during their time in California. She worked for many years as a retail sales representative in Fairview Heights. Mollie had a warm and generous spirit; she was kind, giving, and a woman of strong and noble character. She had a deep and broad impact on many lives and above all, was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister.
Mollie enjoyed cooking, gardening, decorating, and playing dominos with her family. She was good at being the party planner and hostess with Herb as her devoted crew.
Surviving are her beloved husband and life partner Herbert “Jack” Kelly; children Jeffrey (Barbara), Gail, and Jack (Michaelle); grandchildren Ella Jean, Paris, Brianna, Peyton, and Jack, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Mollie, nee Sula, Haverland; her siblings Emil, Jr., Clarence, James, Ike, Gladys, and John; and grandson Patrick Kelly.
The family strongly encourages memorial donations to Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, and that you please refrain from sending flowers. Post a tribute and sign the guestbook at www.wfh-ofallon.com.
Visitation: 10 am, Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. O’Fallon. (Masks and social distancing are required. We are limited to 100 people within the church.)
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O’Fallon, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding. Burial will follow at O’Fallon City Cemetery, 600 N. Oak St., O’Fallon, IL 62269.
Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O’Fallon, Ill.