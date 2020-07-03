CAMERON — Services for Joyce Reynolds, 79, of Houston and formerly of the Sharp community of Milam County will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Sharp Cemetery.
Mrs. Reynolds died Tuesday, June 30, at a Houston hospice facility.
She was born Nov. 20, 1940, in Milam County to Willie Adolph and Florene Kraatz Roesler. She married Bennie Reynolds.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2019.
Survivors include two brothers, Billy Roesler of Pearland and John Allen Roesler of Lewisville.
Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday at the funeral home.