CAMERON — Services for John Earl Barron, 66, of Frisco and formerly of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Barron died Wednesday, Sept. 14, at a Frisco hospital.
He was born Oct. 27, 1955, in Milam County to Noah Earl “Peanut” and Edith Walton Barron. He attended C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron, and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. He married Kim Sommers on March 3, 1979. He worked for many years for the Cameron Housing Authority, and for Glass the Florist. He also worked as a professional baseball scout for many years.
Survivors include is wife of Frisco; a daughter, Ashley Barron Elliott of Frisco; and two grandchildren.