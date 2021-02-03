SALADO — Services for Milton Varnell Carroll, 88, will be private.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Carroll died Sunday, Jan. 31, at a Temple long-term care facility.
He was born May 30, 1932, in Lampasas County to G. Milton and Minnie Naomi Reese Carroll. He graduated from Lampasas High School in 1949. He attended business school. He married Bobbie Ann Mears in 1952. He worked for the civil service at Fort Hood. He also was a rancher. He was a member of Salado United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Kim Carroll Willows Wren; a son, Trent Carroll; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Salado United Methodist Church; or any charity.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.