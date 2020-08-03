A Mass of Christian Burial for Celestino “Tino” Solis Jr., 70, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Solis died Wednesday, July 29, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Temple to Celestino Sr. and Josephine Garcia Solis. He married Dathin Cruz on May 23, 1970. He played drums for Mike and the Royal Tones. He was a salesman and worked Santa Fe Railroad. He also worked for UPS and owned a lawn care company. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Chris Solis; a daughter, Lisa Mahan; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 5 p.m.