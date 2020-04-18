BELTON — Services for Christell Dowell Brown, 83, of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Brown died Thursday, April 9, in Gatesville.
She was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Moody to William Cecil and Ona Erma Porter Dowell. She married Ernest Monroe Brown. She was a beautician.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 29, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, Monty Brown and Billy Brown, both of Belton; a daughter, Brenda Brown of Lampasas; three brothers, Billy Dowell, Mack Dowell and Ronny Dowell; two sisters, Shirley Pennington and Neray Ragsdale; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.