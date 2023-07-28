ROSEBUD — Services for Frances Earlene King, 80, of McKinney will be 1 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. King died Wednesday, July 26, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 31, 1942, in Houston to James and Helen Tawater Crawford. She worked at First State Bank in Bellaire and Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Company in Richardson.
Survivors include her husband, Edward King; three daughters, Cindy Moriarity, Jennifer Kinney and Melissa Feland; two brothers, Robert Crawford and Kenneth Crawford; two sisters, Lynda Soward and Nancy Bertelson; and nine grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Friends Place, c/o Jackie Coalter, 1960 Nantucket Drive, Richardson, TX 75080.