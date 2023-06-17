BELTON — Services for Ramona Solis Ybarra Lopez, 96, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Lopez died Wednesday, June 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 9, 1926, in Jarrell to Gregorio and Julia Ybarra. She married Inacio G. Lopez. She worked at the Stagecoach Inn in Salado for many years, retiring in 1987.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and by two sons, Johnny Lopez and David Lopez.
Survivors include three sons, Albert Lopez of Salado, Inacio Lopez Jr. of Belton and Michael Lopez of Temple; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the youth group at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado, 601 FM 2268, Salado, TX 76571.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.