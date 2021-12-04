ROCKDALE — Services for Lillian Irene Cast, 94, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale.
Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Thorndale.
Mrs. Cast died Thursday, Dec. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Thorndale to Paul Gerhard and Clara Theresia Handrick Waiser. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and served as Sunday school secretary for many years. She married Melvin H. Cast on June 17, 1956, in Thorndale. She was a member of Thorndale Ex-Students, Thorndale Senior Citizens and Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori Cast Towery of Thorndale; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.