William E. “Bill” Brodie
William E. “Bill” Brodie, age 92 of Temple, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 in a local hospital. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 19th at Bellwood Memorial Park with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating.
Mr. Brodie was born November 29, 1928 in Temple to Alfred D. Brodie and Ruth Harkins Brodie. He graduated from Temple High School and received a bachelor’s of science degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master of science from Prairie View A&M. He married Anna Marie Kurtin on July 10, 1954 in Temple. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2010. He taught school in Temple, Rogers and Brazosport. He was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Temple. He was a member of the Optimist Club where he was past president and lt. governor, Boy Scouts of America as asst. scoutmaster, a member of Texas State Teacher’s Assoc. and S.P.J.S.T. Lodge #87.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Tulloch and Ruth Layne. Survivors include two sons, Stephen W. Brodie and wife, Robin of Houston and John R. Brodie and wife Arlis of Houston, grandchildren, James Brodie of Arlington, Tommy Brodie of Dallas, Michael Brodie, Nicole Brodie and Jordan Brodie all of Houston.
Memorial donations may be made to The ARC of Bell County or First United Methodist Church.
Paid Obituary