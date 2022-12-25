BELTON — Services for Billy Frances Thomison, 91, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Thomison died Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Georgetown.
He was born April 4, 1931, in Moffat to Herman S. and Lureen McNeeley Thomison. He was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God Church. He also was an auto body repairman. He married Barbara Wilson Thomison on May 17, 2008, in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Earline Debolt Thomison, in 2006.
Survivors include his second wife of Belton; four sons, Larry Glenn Thomison of Georgetown, Jerry Don Gregory and Ricky Gregory, both of Belton, and Rickie Dale of Hutto; three daughters, Sharon Kay Kelley of Georgetown, Melissa Dawn Grubbs of Hutto and Paula Golden of Belton; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.