Services for Donna Louise Campbell Green, 75, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Green died Monday, Sept. 14, at her residence.
She was born May 10, 1945, in Punxsutawney, Pa., to John Clyde Campbell and Maridth Blose. She resided in Punxsutawney for most of her life and moved to Temple in 1999 after the death of her first husband, James Malburg. On Nov. 19, 2019, she married Jesse Oren Green.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three sons, James Malburg Jr. of Amarillo, Lenny Bucci of Charleston, S.C., and Westley Malburg of Punxsutawney, Pa.; a daughter, Genene Tibitt of Temple; two brothers, Larry Campbell of Pennsylvania and Rick Campbell of Florida; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.