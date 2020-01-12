Betty Sue Jones
Betty Sue Jones, age 64, of Belton, Texas passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Betty was born on May 13, 1955, in Odessa, Texas to Anice Pearl (Barret) Jones and Edward Calvin Jones.
Betty grew up 13 years in Lubbock and Lamesa in West Texas. At age 13 she moved to Temple, Texas. Her most recent and last place she resided for the remainder of her years was in Belton. She is and always will be loved and missed by her family; she always did her best at being her family’s biggest supporter. She fought many battles with health and proved to be one of the strongest women and mother one could know. She was a supportive mother and proud grandmother. She had many siblings that she reminisced about quite frequently as well as her parents. She enjoyed conversation with others about her childhood memories. She passed along many joyful traditions and memories that her children and grandchildren will get to enjoy passing down as well.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory her children Jason Aaron Ray Hughes, Larry Gene Nichols 3rd, Jessica Eve Nichols and Brandon Chaz Nichols.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
