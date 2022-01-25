BELTON — Services for Jennifer Hinkson, 36, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. Hinkson died Thursday, Jan. 20, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 31, 1985, to Kathy and Brian Rogers Sr. in Belton.
Survivors include two sons, Mason Hinkson and John Henry, both of Belton; three daughters, Madisen Hinkson, Abagail Hinkson and Barbara Hinkson, all of Belton; her mother and stepfather, Gregory Smith; two brothers, Brian Rogers Jr., and Justin Rogers, both of Rosebud; and two sisters, Tiffany Benner of Hurst and Heather Brisben of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.