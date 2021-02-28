Geraldine “Jerry” (Ryan) Parnell
Funeral services for Geraldine “Jerry” (Ryan) Parnell, 78, of Moody, will be held at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. M. Jared Morris officiating. Burial will follow at 11 AM at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Parnell died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in a Temple Nursing Home.
Mrs. Parnell was born May 12, 1942, in Franklin, Tennessee, the daughter of Earl and Aliene (White) Ryan. She graduated from Franklin High School May 30, 1960. Geraldine worked in Nashville until she met the love of her life, James “Jimmy” Parnell. They married on May 4, 1962 at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. They moved to Camp Wolters in Texas for a while then moved again to Ft. Rucker, Alabama, where their first child Lisa was born. Their second child, Linda was born while the couple were living at Ft. Lewis, Washington. Their third child, Ryan, was born while they were stationed in Augsburg, Germany. They retired in Belton, Texas.
Geraldine was active in many organizations including PTA, serving as room mother, Girl Scout leader, as well as the Girl Scout Chairperson. She was in the Officers Wives Club and additionally in many Motorcycle organizations, serving various positions. She also served as the Mayor of Finthen Airfield, while stationed in Germany. In her latter years, “Jerry” served as a member of Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Geraldine worked for Cen-Tex Fence for 10 years. She later worked for Man Power until she retired in 2015. During that time she worked for many businesses, most notably Wilsonart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, “Jimmy” Parnell, in 2015.
She is survived by her three children; daughter Lisa White and husband Keith of Gatesville, daughter Linda Gresak and husband Scott of The Woodlands and son Ryan Parnell of Round Rock; five grandchildren, Kim Valdez and husband Adrian of Troy, Dayton McClendon and wife Jessica of Moffat; Lauren Gresak of The Woodlands, Kayla Parnell of Belton and Kristen Williams of Belton; four great-grandchildren, Shelby, Gracie, Parker and Bentley.
Memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church 5195 Cedar Creek Road, Temple, Texas 76504
