Services for Hattie Florine Williams, 93, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
Mrs. Williams died Friday, Oct. 29.
She was born Dec. 29, 1927, to Pat and Vela Hensley in Tioga. She married Thomas J. Williams on April 28, 1942. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 13, 1978.
Survivors include four daughters, Lucille Husung, Martha Crow, Florene Stevens and Pamela Altom; a son, Thomas L. Williams; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford- Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.