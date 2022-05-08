ROCKDALE — Private services will be held at a later date for Charles C. Holder, 92, of Rockdale.
Mr. Holder died Friday, May 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 24, 1930, in Palmer to David and Massey Moon Holder. He graduated high school in Itasca. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Emelia Whitley in 1954. He attended First Baptist Church in Rockdale. He was a welder for Alcoa.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two daughters, Kim Holder James of Fort Worth and Cecilia Holder Pryor of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.