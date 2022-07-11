Services for Venita Estell Damon, 85, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Damon died Thursday, July 7, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 18. 1936, in Anadarko, Okla., to Jessie Garnett and Odie Rivers. She attended Temple College and graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor’s degree in music. She started working as a teacher in 1954 at Meridith-Dunbar and taught for 13 years. She retired from the Veterans Administration after 30 years in administration. She also was a Mary Kay consultant for more than 20 years. She served as the director of music and was a member of St. James United Methodist Church for 15 years and at Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 43 years. She married Lonnie Damon on Dec. 6, 1974.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Vicki Clark, Carla Biggiers and Brittany Gonzales; and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.