Gregorio
Rodriguez Concha
Gregorio Rodriguez Concha, age 89 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger, Texas.
Gregorio was born on May 25, 1932 to Antonia and Tomas Concha in Bartlett, Texas. He was very devoted to his faith. He joined the Catholic Church at a very young age. He was among one of the first men in Texas to attend the very first Cursillo Movement de Cristiandad in 1957 at Waco, TX, a Christianity movement that was brought down from Spain. He was extremely passionate about the movement and an active member until his last day. He joined the Brotherhood of Jesuits in Louisiana in 1960. He is forever grateful to the Order for teaching him English, for teaching him different trades and for simply accepting him. On November 30, 1974, he married the love of his life, Eduvigez (Vicky) Concha. Gregorio worked for Wilsonart for sixteen years and then retired in 1994. He also worked for Temple ISD for many years after that as a crossing guard. He was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and of Our Lady de Guadalupe Church in Temple. He taught pre-baptismal classes. He served as a Eucharistic minister to the elderly and the sick. He found great joy in sharing the word of the Lord. He devoted most all of his time to the church. Gregorio was a man of his word, loved genuinely, and considered himself blessed to have known so many wonderful people during his life. He will be missed tremendously by all those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind a legacy of a deep love for life-long friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Gregorio is preceded in death by his sisters, Teresita Concha, and Pauline Rico; brothers, Timoteo Concha, Santiago Concha, and Domingo Concha; and daughter, Consuelo Concha.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife, Vicky Concha; sister, Georgia Concha; brother, Paul Concha; daughter, Esperanza “Hope” Lopez and husband, Bobby; daughter, Nora Cook; grandchildren, Ricardo Rodriguez, Bobby Lopez, Jr., Bradley Cook, Gregory Cook, and Sophia Lopez; and dear friend, Father Eduardo Salazar.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm Monday, September 13, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Jesuits Central & Southern Province and the National Cursillo Movement USA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at STC 3, STC 4, Urology & Nephrology at Scott & White hospital and to all those that have been there for them. They are grateful for the support, love and endless prayers that have helped them through this difficult time.
