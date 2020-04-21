Ray Martinez Fuentes, age 71, of Bartlett passed from this life during the early evening hours of Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Born in Taylor, Texas on the 22nd day of February 1949, Ray was the son of Ramon and Maria (Martinez) Fuentes.
Ray has lived in the Bartlett and Taylor area for his entire life. He has made a career as a construction worker for most of his life but most importantly he has been a wonderful father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren. Family: what more does a man need than the love and devotion of his family. He married Consuelo Davila in Temple a bit later in life. It was two families that came together as one. Ray was the center of his family; he was always there when his family needed him, his compassion for others was unwavering and his love for his family, steadfast. He loved sports, especially the Texas Longhorns and the Denver Broncos. He was also a big fan of whatever team his kids or grandkids were playing on and he loved to go watch them play. The over abundance of love that Ray had for his family will be the lasting legacy that he leaves for generations to come.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Maria as well as his brother Robert Fuentes and sister Eloisa Carranza.
Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 24 years, Consuelo Fuentes of Bartlett, and his children Rebecca Fuentes-Mull, Robert Fuentes, Christina Fuentes Bradley as well as Trey Davila and wife Chelsea Austin. He also leaves the step-children that he raised as his own Helen Williams and husband Kenny of Bartlett, Armando Davila and wife Susie of Rockdale, Carlos Davila and wife Angie of Taylor and Victor Diaz of Taylor. He also leaves behind 5 siblings Santiago Fuentes of Benton, AR, Domingo Fuentes and wife Rita of Bartlett, Raymon Fuentes and wife Stella of San Antonio, Pauline Fuentes Trejo and husband John of Rosedale, OK, as well as Benito Fuentes and wife Sally of Bartlett. Ray also leaves numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple at 10 o’clock a.m. Ray’s ashes will be interred with his parents at the Bartlett City Cemetery in the future.
Services are entrusted to Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.