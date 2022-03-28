Services for Melanie Anne Freeman Schirmer, 48, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple Bible Church with the Rev. Chase Bowers officiating
Mrs. Schirmer died Wednesday, March 9, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 8, 1973, to David Freeman and Tricia Lynn Brean in Hayward, Calif. She was raised in Livermore, Calif., and graduated from Granada High School in 1991. She worked at Keystone and later became a secretary for Legacy Pest Control in Layton, Utah. She moved to Texas in 2010 where she worked at Curves as a supervisor. In 2015 she started working at JRBT as a benefit specialist. She married Olaf Schirmer in 2018.
Survivors include her husband Olaf Schirmer; three step-sons, James Sellers, Jared Schirmer and Josef Schirmer; and three daughters, Sarah Romer, Rachel Romer and Ashlyn Romer; a half-brother, Gary Brown; two half-sisters, Mandie Freeman Morris and Tamara Freeman Morris; and two stepsisters, Michelle Divecchia Hawk and Kristi Divecchia Engkvist.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.