Johnnie A. Plsek, 101, passed away Thursday, April, 7, 2022 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Entombment will be at a later date at St. Monica’s Mausoleum. He was born May 30, 1920 in Marak to Joe F. Plsek and Mary Kostroun Plsek. On April 8, 1947 he married Adela Valka in Cameron.
Preceding him in death are his wife of 67 years, his daughter Linda Darlene Armbruster, his parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Surviving him are a grandson, Johnnie Lee Ashby and his wife Laquetta of Canyon Lake; a granddaughter, Dr. Valeri Bobbitt and her husband Dr. Rodney Bobbitt of Cameron; a great grandson, Justin Lee Ashby of Canyon Lake; and 3 great great grandchildren, Dakota, Hunter and Harper of Canyon Lake.
Like many others, he was called to war in the days following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served in the Army Chemical Warfare Unit from December 12, 1941 until he was honorably discharged June 15, 1945. He spent 3 years overseas in the European Theatre and was awarded the EAME Medal with 3 bronze stars, the Victory Medal and the good conduct medal. After serving his country, he worked in Temple as a carpenter and in 1950 he formed and operated the Johnnie A. Plsek Building Contractor Co., retiring in 2000. He was a member of VFW 1820, American Legion #133, and SPJST #47 and St. Luke’s Catholic Church. His hobbies included archery, fishing hunting and dancing. He danced up until the last few months of his life. He spent many a Sunday evening at Tom Sefcik Hall dancing with as many as 25 ladies a night. The family would like to especially thank Johnnie’s niece and husband, Dorothy and Larry Schulze, for their Kind help and support for Johnnie. Also, we would like to thank his nurse, Tiffany Selby, for her compassionate care and her limitless kindness. Any memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.