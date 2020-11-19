Services for Daniel Ray Johnson, 51, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Johnson died Sunday, Nov. 15, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1969, in Austin to David and Judy Johnson. He attended Holland High School. He worked for the city of Temple for 18 years.
Survivors include his wife, Jana Johnson; a son, Aaron Johnson of Temple; a daughter, Meredith Wood of Moody; two sisters, Melody Schwake of Salado and Tina VanHook of San Antonio; his parents of Temple; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Public Library.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.