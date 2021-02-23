ROCKDALE — Services for Linda Ruth Jones, 65, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in Gause Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones died Saturday, Feb. 20.
She was born March 22, 1955, in Navasota to James Chapel and Hazel Beatrice Sledge. She married George Jones on Jan. 17, 1975, in Rockdale. She was a homemaker. She worked for Rockdale Inn Restaurant, Brookshire Brother’s and Walmart. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockdale and the Ladies Auxiliary at Rockdale VFW Post No. 6525.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, James Edward Jones of Rockdale and David Wayne Diver of Cedar Park; two daughters, Brenda Lee McCullough and Kimberly Grace Elias, both of Bryan; five brothers, Johnny Burch of Lake Jackson, James Sledge of Bryan, Charles Sledge of Port Lavaca, David Burton of Freeport and Rusty Sledge of Rockdale; three sisters, Wanda Jones of Jones Creek, Lois L. Wright of Alvin and Missy Annette Flowers of DeKalb; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.