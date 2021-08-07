Services for Lt. Col. (Ret.) Whit L. Coats, 88, of Temple, will be noon Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Coats died Sunday, Aug. 1, at a Waco care facility.
He was born Oct. 25, 1932, in New Madrid, Mo., to Herbert Verlie Mae LaFon Coats. He married Bettye Karen Watkins on July 18, 1959, in Pettus. He was a graduate of West Point and entered the U.S. Army on June 1, 1956. After serving two tours in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged on Feb. 28, 1977. He then worked in human resources at ArtcoBell, MTC and the Texas Employment Commission. He attended Temple Bible Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife on July 16, 2021.
Survivors include four sons, Jeff Coats of San Antonio, Brad Coats of Belton, and Tim Coats and Chase Coats, both of Temple; a daughter, Jaimie Coats of Troy; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The ALS Foundation or and charity.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.