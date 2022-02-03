Services for Linda Marie Motl, 70, of Gatesville will be held in private Saturday in Seaton Cemetery near Temple.
Ms. Motl died Tuesday, Feb. 1, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 15, 1951, to Arnold Ladis Sr. and Adela Stanek Motl. She attended Temple High School. She married Henry Zbranek Jr. on Aug. 2, 1969.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Zbranek of Troy, Michelle Allison of Gatesville and Melanie George of Temple; two sisters; a brother; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.