CAMERON — Services for Helen Mary Koenig Woytek, 83, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Woytek died Sunday, June 7, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 24, 1936, in Buckholts to Ernest and Vlesta Macha Koenig. She married Maurice Woytek. She was a home health care worker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Smith of Cameron and Bobby Smith of Brownwood; four stepsons, Anthony Woytek, David Woytek and Tim Woytek, all of Temple, and Michael Woytek of Belton; a stepdaughter, Becky Knight of Rosenberg; two sisters, Rosalie Holtsman of Bandera and Gladys Hailes of Cedar Park; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.