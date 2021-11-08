A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Ray Meyer, 68, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of the Visitation Religious Education building in Westphalia.
Mr. Meyer died Saturday, Nov. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 5, 1953, in Seaton to Robert Meyer and Judith Mikeska. He graduated from Temple High School, and attended Temple College. He was a part of the KOFC organization in Westphalia. He lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., for 30 years before returning to Temple.
Survivors include a son, Jordan Meyer; a sister, Diane Meyer Smith of Temple; a brother, Leroy Meyer of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.