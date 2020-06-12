Marvin Robert Stephens
Marvin Robert Stephens was born May 7, 1950 in Seguin, Texas and went to be with his Lord June 7, 2020 in San Antonio. He was the eldest child of five born to Marvin Eugene and Vivian Irene Stephens. Marvin grew up and spent his school years in Killeen, Texas. After his graduation from Killeen High School in 1969, he attended college in Dallas, Texas, but later returned to Killeen to work for Curtis Lumber. In 1972 he began working for Charping Homes in Killeen, and later founded Stephen Oak Homes in 1978. Marvin also held a Real Estate license that he used in selling homes in the San Antonio area until his retirement in 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Eugene Stephens, his younger brother, Stephen, and his younger sister, Sally Sue. Marvin is survived by two sons, Robert Eugene Stephens and his wife Christy Palmer Stephens, and Bryan Scott Stephens and his wife Jaime Renee Stephens, of Killeen. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jamison, Nicholas, Alexander, and Kendall, his mother Vivian Irene Stephens, his sister Tammy Ellis and her husband Fred Ellis, and his brother, Harold Lee Stephens. Marvin is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 12 from 6-8 pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. There will be a graveside service to follow at Bartlett City Cemetery Saturday, June 13 at 10 am. A memorial service will also be held at the Fellowship of San Antonio Christian Church (23755 Canyon Golf Rd. San Antonio, TX 78258) on Friday, June 19 at 6:30 pm.
Paid Obituary