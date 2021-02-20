CAMERON — Services for Vivian Reye Carleton Kunz, 90, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. today at First Baptist Church in Cameron with the Rev. Stephen Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Kunz died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at her residence.
She was born March 13, 1930, in Cameron to Luther and Zelda Welch Carleton. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1946. She married Peter Kunz on June 13, 1953. She worked for Cameron Independent School District. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 17, 2020; and a grandchild in 2017.
Survivors include three daughters, Cindy Lafferty, Loretta Walthall and Brenda Patterson, all of Cameron; a sister, Connie Kuehl of Cameron; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 W. Main St., Cameron, TX 76520.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today at the church.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.